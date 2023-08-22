Margo Price Announces New Album Strays II

Margo Price has a new album on the way. The singer-songwriter will release Strays II, a companion to Strays that was released earlier this year, on Oct. 13 through Loma Vista Recordings. The collection will feature nine new songs and is broken down into three acts: Topanga Canyon, Mind Travel, and Burn Whatever’s Left. Today (Aug. 22), Price shared the Topanga Canyon portion of the album, which features production by Jonathan Wilson and appearances by Big Thief’s Buck Meek and Nyoh.

Here is what Price had to say about the three songs, “Strays,” “Closer I Get” and “Malibu”:

“The title track is the story of how my husband Jeremy and I met and fell in love in Nashville two decades ago. I wrote most of the words and Jeremy wrote the chords and melody. It also reflects how we have always tried to stay true to who we are as people: ‘Love and pain it comes in waves but it was quite enough in those early days, we were wild as wolves my darlin’, we were strays.’

‘Closer I Get’ (co-written with Jeremy Ivey) was originally meant to open this double album with the line, ‘Being alive costs a lot of money but so does dying.’ I’ve always thought it was unfair that the moment we are born, we immediately start racking up debt just for existing. This song was conjured from the ashes of our initial psychedelic trip – sometimes your perception and depth of field changes depending on where you’re at in life.

‘Malibu’ was written with Mike Campbell in his Malibu home after Jeremy and I had driven through the canyon fleeing a forest fire to get my guitar from our Airbnb. I had the start of the song and brought it to him looking to finish it out. I wanted to write something with a country funk/Bobbie Gentry feel, a good long rambling story about the minutiae of the day, like ‘Ode to Billy Joe.’ Mike added the long ‘California’ yodel and the bridge and was exactly what the song needed. My favorite line is ‘love and grief are a package deal, the more you have, the more you feel.'”

Listen to the songs below.

Earlier this week, Price was announced as the producer of outlaw country legend Jessi Colter’s upcoming album, Edge of Forever. Price will kick off the latest leg of her 2023 tour with a show in London this Thursday (Aug. 24). It returns to the U.S. on Sept. 8 with a show in Raleigh, N.C. It wraps up on Nov. 3 in Scottsdale, Az.

Margo Price Strays II tracklisting:

Strays

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (feat. Mike Campbell)

Radio (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (feat. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill

Strays II

Act I: Topanga Canyon

Strays

Closer I Get (feat. Ny Oh)

Malibu (feat. Jonathan Wilson, Buck Meek)

Act II: Mind Travel

Black Wolf Blues

Mind Travel

Unoriginal Sin (feat. Mike Campbell)

Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left

Homesick (feat. Jonathan Wilson)

Where Did We Go Wrong

Burn Whatever’s Left