Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet
Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster
Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) With an Emo Twist

Pixies, Margo Price, Orville Peck Lead Eclectic Leon Russell Tribute Album

Due Sept. 8, ‘A Song for Leon’ also features U.S. Girls, Bootsy Collins, and Durand Jones
Leon Russell performing at the 2011 Stagecoach Festival (photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images).

The late Leon Russell was one of the more original and unclassifiable artists of his time, and the upcoming tribute album A Song for Leon features an appropriately eclectic roster of artists singing his praises. The 10-track project is due Sept. 8 from Primary Wave Music/Secretly Distribution and is led by Margo Price‘s version of “Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Assembled by Primary Wave’s Laurel Stearns, A Song for Leon also includes songs from Pixies, Orville Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, the unusual combo of U.S. Girls and Bootsy Collins, Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Durand Jones & the Indications, and Hiss Golden Messenger.

“This song is so prolific,” says Price of “Stranger in a Strange Land,” which was the opening track on Russell’s second album, Leon Russell and the Shelter People. “After my band and I cut it, we decided to perform it live at many shows. The monologue in the middle is my favorite. It still seems absolutely pertinent and its subject still matters today. He’s talking about the afterlife and equality and goes off about starting a new race where we all just learn to love each other. We can all learn a thing of two from Leon Russell.”

Born Claude Russell Bridges in Oklahoma in 1942, Russell was drawn to music early and began performing as a teenager. As a young man, he became a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew of session musicians and played with scores of artists, including Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and the Beach Boys. He also recorded country music under the name Hank Wilson.

Also Read

Hannibal Buress Hosting Libera Awards, With Performances From Margo Price and Martha Reeves

By the time Russell began making records under his own name in 1970, he was already highly regarded as a performer, arranger, and songwriter. His classic 1970 song “A Song for You” has been widely covered by artists including Donny Hathaway, the Carpenters, Ray Charles, and Amy Winehouse, and he scored other solo hits with “Tight Rope” in 1972 and “Lady Blue” in 1975, released through his own Shelter Records label.

Russell went on to collaborate with everyone from Willie Nelson to Bruce Hornsby, but he faded from view for many years before longtime friend Elton John sought him out for the 2010 comeback album The Union. The T-Bone Burnett-produced effort was a surprise commercial and critical success, culminating in Russell’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the following year. He died after complications from heart surgery in 2016 at the age of 74.

Here is the track list for A Song For Leon:

Margo Price – “Stranger in a Strange Land”
Durand Jones & the Indications – “Out in the Woods”
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – “Tight Rope”
Orville Peck – “This Masquerade”
U.S. Girls with Bootsy Collins – “Superstar”
Pixies – “Crystal Closet Queen”
Monica Martin – “A Song for You”
Bret McKenzie with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “Back to the Island”
Tina Rose, Amy Nelson, Jason Hill – “Laying Right Here in Heaven”
Hiss Golden Messenger – “Prince of Peace”

Additional reporting by Anna Gaca

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

more from spin

Farm Aid co-founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young
News

Farm Aid Returning To Indianapolis With Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp

Ozzy Osbourne
News

Ozzy Osbourne Drops Off Power Trip Festival Lineup: ‘I’m Just Not Ready Yet’

(Credit: Ryan Del Rosario)
Features

2023’s Breakout Star Is This 20-Year-Old Navajo Musician

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top