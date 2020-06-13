Margo Price Opens Up About Her Husband’s Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Was Pretty Terrified’

Margo Price was supposed to drop her third album That’s How Rumors Get Started on May 8, but like so many other artists, was forced to postpone its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview for CBS This Morning, the singer-songwriter divulged that the delay was a little more personal — her husband and guitarist Jeremy Ivey contracted COVID-19.

“He was in a worse state I’ve ever seen him in my life,” Price said of his illness. “He got thin and frail and he was like sleeping 12 to 14 hours a day, and I was pretty terrified.”

Thankfully, Ivey is recovering and just this past week has started to get “back to being more like himself.” And That’s How Rumors Get Started is slated to come out on July 10.

Aside from the interview, Price performed two socially distanced songs with her band: “Drifter,” which is an unreleased B-side, and “Letting Me Down” off the upcoming album, and a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed.”

While fans wait for That’s How Rumors Get Started, Price shared a live LP — Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman — on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. She also recently paid tribute to the late John Prine, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in April.