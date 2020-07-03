When it was released in 2018, folks raved about the music in the latest incarnation of A Star Is Born. The songs were the centerpiece (obviously) and with a strong group of songwriters, some even topped of the charts. One of the more emotional points of the movie is when Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine sings “Maybe, It’s Time,” an acoustic tune that he sings in a drag bar as Lady Gaga’s Ally looks on. The song sets the tone for the rest of the story. The song debuted at no. 93 on the Billboard 100 and ended up climbing to the sixth spot in the Digital Songs chart.

Now, as part of Bandcamp’s “Fee-Free Fridays,” Jason Isbell has shared the demo he cut of “Maybe, It’s Time.” The song was recorded by Dave Cobb in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A.

Isbell also shared “Alabama Sky” as part of the dual single.

We recently spoke with Isbell about his terrific new album, Reunions.

You can listen to the demo version of “Maybe, It’s Time” below.