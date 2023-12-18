Wilco Enlists Jason Isbell, Wednesday For Solid Sound Festival

Wilco will be joined by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Wednesday, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Horsegirl, Ratboys and Water From Your Eyes at the 2024 edition of its Solid Sound Festival, which touches down June 28-30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Ma.

The Jeff Tweedy-led band will play “multiple headline sets” during the weekend, while Tweedy and fellow members Nels Kline, Glenn Kotche, John Stirratt and Mikael Jorgensen will perform either solo or with other musicians. Iris Dement, Soul Glo, Ratboys, Courtney Marie Andrews, Young Fresh Fellows and a Sylvan Esso DJ set round out the musical lineup.

In addition, Tweedy will tape an episode of the Song Exploder podcast with host Hrishikesh Hirway, John Hodgman will host a Comedy Cabaret and folk art legend Steve Keene will paint live. Mass MoCA will also host temporary exhibitions from Laurie Anderson, Osman Khan, Elle Pérez, Amy Yoes and Jason Moran. For tickets, click here.

On the heels of its acclaimed 2023 album Cousin, Wilco will return to the road in Japan next spring for the first time in a decade, beginning March 6 in Tokyo. Tweedy has five solo shows scattered through the first half of next year, starting Jan. 13 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl.