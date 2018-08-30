Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star is Born, which co-stars him and Lady Gaga, is one of the year’s most highly anticipated movies, the fourth in a series of Star is Born films to be released over the course of the last 85 years. The film—which seems to take its cues mostly from the 1976 version featuring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand—is centered around a country singer Jackson Maine (Cooper) who finds his muse and a new potential star in a singer named Ally (Lady Gaga). An early review from the Talkhouse claims we can expect big things from the film. The auspicious and surprising roster of co-stars includes Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott, and Andrew Dice Clay.

Today, the movie’s soundtrack has been announced, which will feature 19 new songs written by Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, Julia Michaels, Lori McKenna, Lukas Nelson (of Promise of the Real), Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper themselves, and more. Listeners will also get the opportunity to hear Lady Gaga take on the Edith Piaf standard “La Vie En Rose.” All songs are all performed by Cooper and Gaga, either together or apart. Nelson produced the soundtrack. It’s scheduled to be released on October 5, on the same day the film hits theaters. Check out the cover art, the full tracklist for the album (which also features 15 dialogue tracks), and the trailer for the movie below.

1. Intro

2. Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

4. Fabulous French

5. La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

6. I’ll Wait For You

7. Maybe It’s Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

8. Parking Lot

9. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. Trust Me

12. Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. Diggin’ My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

21. Memphis

22. Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

23. I Don’t Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. Vows

25. Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

26. SNL

27. Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

28. Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

31. Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.