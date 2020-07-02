Father John Misty to Release New EP With Leonard Cohen Covers

Father John Misty has had a relatively quiet year, with the exception of his latest live album, Offkey in Hamburg, which benefited MusiCares’ COVID-19 fund. But tomorrow, July 3, singer-songwriter Josh Tillman will release a new EP featuring a slew of rare covers.

Anthem+3 features a new rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem,” along with three previously issued covers: Cohen’s “One of Us Cannot Be Wrong,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Trouble” and Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain’.” Just like PUP’s recently announced live album, the EP will be available for one day on Bandcamp as part of the company’s “No Revenue Share Day.” All of the proceeds from the project, which is out July 14 via wider release, will benefit CARE Action and Ground Game LA.

Cohen’s “Anthem” was recorded a few weeks ago with Misty’s longtime collaborator and producer Jonathan Wilson at the producer’s Fivestar Studios in Topanga Canyon. The other three songs were tracked with Wilson over the past few years.

According to a release, Offkey in Hamburg has raised over $80,000 for MusiCares.

Father John Misty’s previous full-length was 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer.