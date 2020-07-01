PUP have just announced that they will be releasing Live at The Electric Ballroom on Friday (July 3).

“We never planned on putting these recordings out, because we expected them to suck,” the band said in a statement. “They were mostly just for ourselves, to mark what we considered to be a pretty big moment in our careers. But turns out, they suck a bit less than we expected. So in typical PUP fashion we made a plan to release them in a self-sabotaging, stupid way. The record will be sold for one day only. After that, it’s gone.”

PUP continued, “Everyone we work with told us it’s a terrible idea. And they are definitely right. But one of the reasons we love working with them is because sometimes they agree to let us fuck up on our own terms, and rally behind us in a supportive way. Thanks guys.”

So there you have it. You will only have 24 hours starting on Friday to get this record on Bandcamp. And if you do get the live record, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Critical Resistance + Breakaway Addiction Services in Toronto.

See the PUP Live at The Electric Ballroom tracklist below:

1. “Morbid Stuff”

2. “Kids”

3. “My Life Is Over And I Couldn’t Be Happier”

4. “Back Against The Wall”

5. “Free At Last”

6. “Dark Days”

7. “Scorpion Hill”

8. “Reservoir”

9. “Family Patterns”

10. “Full Blown Meltdown”

11. “If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will” + “DVP”

