Hear Father John Misty Cover Stevie Wonder on Electric Lady EP

Father John Misty is the latest artist to release a Live at Electric Lady EP in tandem with Spotify, and his edition sports five of his own songs plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).”

Misty joins Japanese Breakfast, Patti Smith, Bleachers and Remi Wolf as a participant in the EP series, recorded at the legendary New York studio where Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Clash and many other A-list names put their work to tape.

Aside from the Wonder cover, Misty’s EP includes five tracks from his latest Sub Pop album, Chloe and the Next 20th Century. His fall tour in support of the project hits Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond festival tonight (Sept. 15) and includes upcoming shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall (Sept. 22, with the New York Pops) and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (Oct. 7). The latter will be live-streamed through Mandolin.

Misty will also perform at three Primavera Sound festivals in South America in November. A 2023 European tour will get underway Feb. 25 in Oslo. A number of recent Misty live shows are available as official bootlegs through his Bandcamp page.