As the music community is banding together to help each other out as everyone rides out the coronavirus pandemic, Father John Misty wanted to do his part and released a new live album.

Off-Key in Hamburg, recorded during his show at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on Aug. 8, 2019, has just been released. The 20-song set features “Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution,” “I Love You, Honeybear” and “Holy Shit,” which you can hear below.

His touring band, as well as the German orchestra Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, are also featured.

The full album is available on Bandcamp. And if you do purchase the record, all the proceeds will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Listen to Father John Misty’s “Holy Shit” from Off-Key In Hamburg below and be sure to grab the full album here: