Alanis Morissette Doesn’t Think She’d Be Alive Today Without Therapy

Alanis Morissette is opening up about addiction and therapy.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer-songwriter called herself “such an addict,” citing “work addiction, love addiction and food addiction” as her vices and revealing she has suffered from an eating disorder since childhood.

Thankfully, the ’90s icon has had a positive experience with therapy throughout the years. In fact, she credits it as a literal lifesaver. “If I didn’t have a whole team of therapists throughout my life, I don’t think I’d still be here,” she confessed.

Though she’s doing well, quarantine has been tough on Morissette’s recovery. “At 3 pm, I might feel: ‘Wow, this is a huge gift, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude.’ By 3: 15 pm, I’m raging. By 9 pm, I’m despondent. Isolation is the lighting of the match,” she said.

Morissette should be on the road celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill; however, was forced to postpone the tour until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, her seminal album has been commemorated with a digital re-release. She’s also gearing up to release a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on July 31, and has previewed the new project with two tracks: “Reckoning” and “Diagnosis.”