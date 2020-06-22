Culture \
Whipped Cream, Sam Spiegel, and More Headline SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream This Week
Twitch is going to be a whole lot of fun for the week of June 22-26.
SPIN’s Untitled Twitch stream is back once again with another stellar week of live performances on Twitch. Fresh off of last week’s releases of The Last of Us Part II and Cold War Kids’ tour documentary, we’re kicking things off with a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 23 of DJ Sam Spiegel and rockers Dead Posey.
From there, we’ll march into intimate live performances and Q&As with Dead Lakes and Joy Downer before eventually embracing Friday with a set from the electrifying Whipped Cream.
As always, you can follow along on Twitter and Instagram for updates in real time, and don’t forget to pick up your nifty badges by subscribing (which is free with Amazon Prime). Tune in at twitch.tv/spinmag and check out the full schedule below.
- Tuesday, June 23 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Sam Spiegel
- Tuesday, June 23 @ 7pm PT / 10pm ET – Dead Posey
- Wednesday, June 24 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Dead Lakes
- Thursday, June 25 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Joy Downer
- Friday, June 26 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – Whipped Cream