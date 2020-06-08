Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Rock Invasion 2 Tour

After pushing their spring tour to the fall, Smashing Pumpkins have canceled their Rock Invasion 2 tour.

The group made the announcement on Instagram.

“Though this decision did not come easily, it is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase,” a statement from the band read.

The Pumpkins were supposed to play several festivals and open for Guns N’ Roses this summer.