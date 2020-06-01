Run the Jewels Share Powerful ‘A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)’

Following Killer Mike’s impassioned speech and offering up their upcoming album, RTJ4, for free to anyone who needs it, El-P shared Run The Jewel’s album closer, “A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation).”

The beats roll in and grow as the hip-hop duo get on the mic. “When they got you you feeling like a fox running from another pack a dogs/ Put the pistol and the fist up in the air, we are there, swear to God,” El-P delivers.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike’s bars build with intensity as a saxophone comes in. “This is for the do-gooders that the no-gooders, used and then abused/ For the truth-tellers tied to the whipping post, left beaten, battered, bruised/ For the ones whose body hung from a tree like a piece of strange fruit/ Go hard, last words to the firing squad was, “Fuck you too,'” he raps.

Run the Jewels previously released “OOH LA LA” and “The Yankee and The Brave.”

On Friday, Killer Mike delivered an impassioned plea to protestors in Atlanta to not burn down their own houses in anger following George Floyd’s death.

Listen to “A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)” below.

RTJ4 releases on June 5.