Run the Jewels will release their fourth LP, RTJ4, on June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

The 11-track album runs over 40 minutes and features a number of heavy-hitters, including Pharrell Williams, Josh Homme Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha and more.

RTJ4, which took two years to complete, was primarily recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California and Electric Lady Studios in New York City. It’s the duo’s first record since 2016’s Run the Jewels 3.

Killer Mike and El-P previously released two songs from the project — “Ooh La La” (featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice) and “Yankee and the Brave” — which appear as the record’s first two songs.

In addition to RTJ4, Run the Jewels are launching a cannabis line in collaboration with the founder of the legendary Cookies strain.

The album is available to pre-order here.

Check out the tracklisting for RTJ4 below:

yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

out of site (feat. 2 Chainz)

holy calamafuck

goonies vs. E.T.

walking in the snow

JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

never look back

the ground below

pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

a few words for the firing squad (radiation)