In case you missed it, Rick Astley has shown his strong appreciation for the Foo Fighters with a cover of “Everlong” over the weekend.

“Sometimes you just have to find the song that’s gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I’ve been doing that a lot recently with music,” the ’80s pop singer said before the performance.

Since many know Astley for his 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” his decision to cover the 1997 Foo Fighters classic is a little weird. But Astley has been a big fan of the band for a long time. And he and Foos frontman Dave Grohl have been friends since Astley was invited to perform with the Foo Fighters at the 2018 Summer Sonic festival in Japan where they played Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” before going into Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.

He also performed with the Foos at their 2017 O2 Arena show in London and did the same at last year’s Reading Festival. And Grohl joined Astley in a surprise performance at Club NME in 2019.

Since they’ve played together a few times, Astley did tell the Daily Star that he would be up for doing a charity single with the Foo Fighters. “I would be well up for releasing it, maybe for charity one day. The amount of people who say we should but they have bigger fish to fry and also I like that it’s “a moment,” he told the UK site last October.

Watch Rick Astley’s cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” below.