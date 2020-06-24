Psychedelic Furs Share Latest Single From First Album in Nearly Three Decades

Earlier this year (though it seems like many moons ago), the Psychedelic Furs announced the release of their first album in nearly three decades. That record got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic but didn’t stop the band from sharing new music and giving fans a sense of what’s to come.

The veteran new wave outfit shared “Come All Ye Faithful” on Wednesday. The song is the fourth to emerge from Made of Rain joining “No-One,” “Don’t Believe” and “You’ll Be Mine.” The band’s last album, World Outside, arrived in 1991.

Despite laying low in terms of recording output, the band has toured in recent years, including a North American tour last year.

The Psychedelic Furs’ Made of Rain is out on July 31 via Cooking Vinyl.

Listen to “Come All Ye Faithful” below.