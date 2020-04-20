Psychedelic Furs Share New Song ‘No-One’

Psychedelic Furs may have moved their first new album in nearly three decades, Made of Rain, to July, but they’re helping fans cope with a new song, “No-One.”

Starting with a steady heavy drum and long guitar riffs, the tune will put you into a dark mood. “No-One” is definitely going to be a great one to hear live once we finally get to see the band hit the stage again.

Before “No-One,” Psychedelic Furs released “Don’t Believe and “You’ll Be Mine.”

They were also set to kick off their last week. But due to the coronavirus, they had to push back the tour. They have announced a couple of new dates — one in Los Angeles in the latter part of the year and one in London in spring 2021.

Made of Rain now releases on July 31 via Cooking Vinyl. It was originally slated to be released on May 1. You can pre-order the LP here.

Listen to Psychedelic Furs’ “No-One” below: