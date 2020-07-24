As we wait for the release of their first album in nearly three decades, Made Of Rain, the Psychedelic Furs have shared a new video for their track, “Come All Ye Faithful.”

“‘Come All Ye Faithful’ is a song about looking for redemption in faith and riches, questioning if either is of any true value and whether redemption is ultimately necessary at all,” lead singer Richard Butler told Rolling Stone.

Directed by Imogen Harrison, the monochrome visual shows a woman who’s walking through the woods and fields, on the search for something. And by the end, she’s come to a revelation.

“It has been a total pleasure to work with a band of such acclaimed success and experience and Richard has been completely trusting in my ideas from the very beginning and collaborating with him to create visuals for the Furs is an honor!” Harrison said.

Psychedelic Furs previously released “You’ll Be Mine,”, “No-One” and “Don’t Believe.”

Watch the Psychedelic Furs’ video for “Come All Ye Faithful” below.

Made of Rain is the band’s first album since 1991 and will release on July 31 via Cooking Vinyl. You can preorder it here.