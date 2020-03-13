Psychedelic Furs Return With ‘You’ll Be Mine’

The Psychedelic Furs have just released their new track, “You’ll Be Mine,” off their upcoming album, Made of Rain. This is their first album in 29 years.

The song opens with guitar and piano sounding like they’re harmoniously dueling before a heavy drum comes in. Richard Butler’s voice comes in, and the song begins to crescendo into a strong anthem.

Made of Rain will release on May 1 via Cooking Vinyl. But you can preorder it in various formats including a splatter double vinyl that comes with a signed print from the Psychedelic Furs.

The Psychedelic Furs will be playing their debut show on May 14 at Royal Albert Hall in London. They will also be coming to the U.S. to play a number of dates in the spring. The U.S. tour kicks off on April 13 in Key West, Florida (as of now).

You can find their tour dates here.