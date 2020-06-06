Lil Wayne Details His Experiences With Police: ‘Don’t Judge No One for No Reason’

Lil Wayne is not a believer in the ACAB philosophy, namely that “All Cops Are Bastards.”

The rapper sparked some controversy while discussing the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers during an Instagram Live interview last week. “We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge,” he said at the time. “We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

On Friday night, he doubled down on those comments on his Young Money Radio show.

“I want to just touch back on something. Again, about any speculations about how I feel,” he explained before telling the story of “Uncle Bob,” a white cop who saved his life after he shot himself at the age of 12. “You have to understand from therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop. There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. Those black cops jumped over me, and ran through the crib, and said we found the gun, we found this, we found that. He said I found this baby on the floor, I need to get to a hospital. He didn’t wait for an ambulance, he took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived.”

He then addressed the militant attitude of New Orleans police. “We have a thing called ‘Jump out boys.’ Uptown New Orleans. That’s the police,” he said. “They pull up on you they already got they door cracked. … So many of them jump out. They ain’t coming after you to ask you ‘How you doing? What’s your name? And how’s your day?'”

Weezy also told the story of a white pilot flying his private jet who tried to get him arrested just a few days ago. “He had police waiting for me when we landed, waiting for my ass,” he revealed. “Thank God the police they didn’t forget what was going on, and they let me go right home.”

Overall, Tunechi doesn’t think individuals should be judged for the actions of others in their profession. “Just before you want to speculate about anything, understand that I go through situations, too, and we all got our situations, so don’t judge no one for no reason, for whatever, don’t judge. Do you. Do you. Help out in any kind of way you want to help out, any kind of way you can. We’re all in it together,” he said.

“Any decent human being, I think they’re all fed up. We all fed up. You should be,” Lil Wayne said during the show.