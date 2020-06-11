After having to push the release of their first album in a decade-and-a-half from May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dixie Chicks have shared when that collection is going to see the light of day.

And they did so in clever fashion.

In a series of posts on their Instagram, the trio, appearing as ice skaters following a competition, shared the date of when Gaslighter will be released. The wait will go on, but not for much longer.

Previously, Dixie Chicks have shared the title track and “Julianna Calm Down.” Gaslighter was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Check it out below.