Dixie Chicks Share New Song ‘Julianna Calm Down’

The Dixie Chicks’ first album in 14 years may have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped the trio from sharing new music.

In an Instagram post, the group shared a lyric video for “Julianna Calm Down,” the latest song from Gaslighter. Julianna is singer Emily Strayer’s daughter and the song offers a message of hope in the face of an adverse relationship.

You can listen to the song below:

Dixie Chicks’ Gaslighter was produced by Jack Antonoff. The album’s release date has yet to be rescheduled.