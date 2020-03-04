After a 14 year absence, the Dixie Chicks are back.

The country trio shared “Gaslighter,” which hails from their upcoming album of the same name. The album was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Dixie Chicks also shared a fiery video for the song, which was directed by Seanne Farmer.

Though they’ve toured fairly recently (2016) and made some spot-appearances with the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift,

“Well, we’re definitely out of practice… It’s a, just as painful as it was to do all the artwork and the, we check our own typeset and we do all of that and so it’s a little bit, uh, nerve wracking, and now I’m remembering 15 years ago. The last time we did it,” they told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily.

They also explained why it’s been so long since they’ve been heard from as a trio.

“Well the kids (laughs) our nine kids collectively- Um, are why we paused for so long. And, um, I’m finding out that teenagers are a lot harder than babies. (laughs) Not any easier. Babies pull you off the road, teenagers push you back on,” they said.

Gaslighter is out on May 1 via Columbia Records.

Listen to the full interview below: