Charly Bliss, Nada Surf, Rachel Bloom, More on Adam Schlesinger Tribute Album Out Now

Gifted pop songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the hits “Stacy’s Mom” and “That Thing You Do” along with countless clever hooks for Fountains of Wayne and laugh-riot genre send-ups for musical/comedy TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, died on April 1 following a battle with COVID-19. There will never be another like him.

Today he’s getting a worthy tribute album from the folks at Father/Daughter and Wax Nine via Bandcamp, named Saving for a Custom Van after the FoW classic “Utopia Parkway,” and 100% of the proceeds go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. The artists include Charly Bliss, Jeff Rosenstock, Sad13 (of Speedy Ortiz), Ben Lee with Sarah Silverman, Nada Surf, and 26 more. And the song selection spans not just tons of Fountains of Wayne but Schlesinger’s project Ivy (Tanya Donnelly and Gail Greenwood do “Undertow”) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Tacocat’s Bree McKenna on “Our Twisted Fate”). Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom herself contributes — what else — “Stacy’s Mom.”

You can listen to/buy Saving for a Custom Van on Bandcamp now, and the full tracklisting is below. Read SPIN’s tribute to Schlesinger here.

1. Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway

2. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow

3. Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight

4. Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe

5. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love

6. Remember Sports – Just the Girl

7. Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom

8. Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo

9. Sad13 – A Fine Day for a Parade

10. Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be

11. Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean

12. Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song

13. Cheekface – That Thing You Do

14. Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair

15. Nada Surf – Sick Day

16. Jody Porter – Four in the Morning

17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time

18. Ted Leo – Everyday

19. Potty Mouth – I’ve Got a Feeling

20. Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom

21. Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate

22. Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times

23. Ali Koehler – Hackensack

24. Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice

25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim

26. HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell

27. Mikey Erg – Hey Julie

28. Off Book and the Family Band – Come On

29. Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine

30. Lisa Prank – Little Red Light

31. Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car