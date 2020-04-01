Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Songwriter, Dies at 52 Due to Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne songwriter and bassist, has died at the age of 52 due to complications from coronavirus, SPIN has confirmed.

A statement from the family will be issued this evening.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Schlesinger had been hospitalized last week in upstate New York due to the virus.

Schlesinger’s girlfriend, Alexis Morley, confirmed his status to Pitchfork yesterday. “He is on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery,” she said.

He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic,” Morley told Pitchfork.News of Schlesinger’s hospitalization circulated on Monday night.

In addition to his work with Fountains of Wayne (who had a big hit in 2003 with “Stacy’s Mom”), Schlesinger has been known for writing songs for film and TV, including the theme for That Thing You Do! where he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He also won two Emmys for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.