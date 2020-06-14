Billie Eilish Is Enraged Over Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Billie Eilish is enraged over the killing of Rayshard Brooks — the latest Black man to be murdered by police. On Sunday, the outspoken pop star shared her anger in an Instagram post.

“man FUCK. watching this video made me so fucking angry,” she wrote aside a photo of Brooks. “FUCK THIS SHIT. JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS. FUCK THIS SHIIIIIIIIT. #justiceforrayshard !!!! WHY ISNT [sic] EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS??”

On Friday, Brooks was shot in the back and killed while fleeing after a Wendy’s employee called police to report a man sleeping in their drive-thru. Eilish’s brother Finneas also reacted to the murder via Instagram.

“Justice for Rayshard,” he wrote. “This is so fucked up man. And such a good example of EXACTLY what’s so fucked up about the police in America. Asleep in his car in a parking lot. Shot to death. Don’t let yourself be numb to this. Don’t let the world stay this way”

See both posts below.

Eilish didn’t sugar coat her response to George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police last month, either. The 18-year-old wrote a heated message to fans, educating them on white privilege and why “All Lives Matter” is a crock of shit.