Billie Eilish Educates Fans About White Privilege and Black Lives Matter in Heated Message

While protests erupt all over the country in response to George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer, celebrities have been speaking their minds. On Saturday, Billie Eilish was the latest to share a heated message about the current state of the country.

“Ive [sic] been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately. I have an enourmous [sic] platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it,” she began the lengthy Instagram post. “But holy fucking shit Im [sic] just gonna start talking.”

The singer went on to condemn those who use the mantra “all lives matter.” “No one is saying your life doesnt [sic] matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you,” she wrote. “All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

She proceeded to “explain this as if you were a child because it FEELS LIKE THATS [sic] THE ONLY WAY YOU MFS WILL UNDERSTAND” and used analogies involving cut arms and burning houses. She asked if you’d hand out bandaids to everyone else first because all arms matter? Of course not. Your friend is in pain and they need your help.

Eilish continued by explaining white privilege. “You are privileged whether you like it or not,” she said. “Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling.. and still you skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize. &nobody [sic] is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!! You are privileged!!”

“Does white privilege affect hispanic people? Native Americans? Asian People? Yes for fucking sure it does,” she added. “100000000000000%. But right now right in this moment… We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people.”

Eilish ended her message by chanting “black lives matter” and #justiceforgeorgefloyd.

See Eilish’s post below.