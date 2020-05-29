Madonna Ripped for Posting Son’s George Floyd Dance Tribute

Madonna is facing backlash on social media after sharing a tweet and Instagram video yesterday that many fans saw as distasteful.

Following the death of George Floyd — the 46-year-old black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25 — and the protests taking place in Minneapolis, the pop star posted a two-minute clip of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.” The tweet shows Banda, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi, showcasing Jackson’s moves from the 1995 music video.

Madonna’s tweet reads “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

Many Twitter users weren’t happy with her decision. One tweet read, “I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us.” Another user wrote, “You definitely forgot to read the room, sis.” Many compared her move to the 2017 Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial, which was quickly pulled from the air after viewers found it distasteful.

Madonna has not yet publicly responded to criticism for her post.

Earlier in the week, Madonna shared a lengthy post about the incident.

“with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride,” she wrote. “This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice,” she said.