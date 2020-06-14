Killer Mike Is ‘Mad as Hell’ and ‘Saddened Beyond Consolation’ Over Rayshard Brooks’ Killing

Killer Mike has been quite vocal following the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police officers last month, and on Saturday the rapper spoke out after another black man was killed by cops — this time in his hometown of Atlanta.

On Friday, Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back and killed after a Wendy’s employee called police to report a man sleeping in their drive-thru.

“#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning. He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead,” the Run The Jewels emcee wrote on Instagram, before putting himself in the shoes of those who witnessed the 27-year-old’s murder. “If I’m the Wendy’s worker who called the police, I feel like shit this morning because a call for a man sleeping in a car should not have ended with his killing. If I’m the people with the child in the car, I feel helpless and hurt. If I’m that child, I’m scared shitless of anyone with a uniform and a gun. If I’m the angry white or black guy who was filming and saying, ‘I watched y’all for twenty minutes,’ I’m wondering what else I could have done?”

“I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation,” he declared before suggesting reform that could help put a stop to senseless killings. “At a minimum, we need a law that prevents shooting a person while they’re fleeing. If there is no weapon, fleeing from an officer should be a foot chase and radio race. If a person gets away, they get away.”

Killer Mike concluded his message with a vow to continue supporting grassroots organizations fighting racial injustice and police brutality. See his emotional post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYxv8aHlkP/

RTJ recently dropped their timely 4th album and offered it for free to fans. Read our review of RTJ4 here.