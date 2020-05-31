News \
Tom Morello, Roger Waters, Jenny Lewis and More Speak Out Against Racism
Justice for George Floyd
Ever since George Floyd’s senseless death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, celebrities have been using their platforms to express outrage, educate fans on white privilege, call for change, and even help man the front lines during protests.
As demonstrations continued throughout the weekend, more and more musicians have spoken out against racism and shared video footage from the protests to prove police brutality has not let up.
“WHITE SILENCE IS VIOLENCE!” Roger Waters captioned a video of cops inciting violence. “The Police, & those they serve, would rather jack up the violence & burn down the town, than be held accountable under the law. How about, Murder in the first degree, life for killer… How about actual real law?”
“we need guardians protecting and serving our communities not warriors” Jenny Lewis proclaimed, while Tom Morello posted a video of a police officer flashing the “white power” sign while others cheered him on.
Others used their platforms to show fans how they can help. Green Day shared a graphic of places to donate, including Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, Campaign Zero, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Reclaim The Block, and Black Visions Collective, and Michael Franti encouraged having uncomfortable conversations with neighbors, friends, and family members.
See these and other responses to George Floyd’s death below.