Lady Gaga Calls For ‘Effective and Non-Violent’ Change in Wake of George Floyd Death

As protests continue over the weekend over the unjust death of George Floyd, Lady Gaga has spoken out to call for change.

“I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified,” the singer began her lengthy post. “I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt system that supports it.”

“The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again,” she continued. “And no matter what they do to protest, they are still meet with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

She went on to blame President Trump for not taking action, and instead offering “nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken.”

“We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change,” she declared.

Gaga went on to acknowledge her white privilege and admitted the privileged community hasn’t “done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed.”

“This isn’t justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time,” she concluded her message. “I am sad. I am angry. And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way as possible for me.”

See Gaga’s full statement below.