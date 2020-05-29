The Flaming Lips Share ‘Flowers of Neptune 6′

The Flaming Lips released a cover George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” earlier this month in conjunction with Arkansas, a film that starred Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn that aired on streaming platforms.

Now, the Lips have shared a new song of their own.

Titled “Flowers of Neptune 6,” the song is a bit low-key but has a dreamy element to it. This is their first original song since last year’s King’s Mouth: Music and Songs that was originally out on Record Store before getting a proper release in July. Earlier this year, the Lips joined forces with Deap Vally to form Deap Lips. The combined bands released an album of the same name way back in March.

There should be no surprises here sonically — it sounds like a Flaming Lips song (which is a good thing).

Listen to the song below.