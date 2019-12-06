Flaming Lips and Deap Vally Form Cool New Band Called Deap Lips

Back in May, Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne took to Instagram teasing a collaboration with bluesy Los Angeles duo Deap Vally. Six months later, the collaborative formation, appropriately known as Deap Lips, has released their first single, titled “Home Thru Hell.” Their debut self-titled album comes out on March 13. As of yet, the band hasn’t announced any plans to tour.

The Deap Lips lineup is comprised of Coyne, Flaming Lips multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd, Deap Vally guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Troy, and Deep Vally drummer/vocalist Julie Edwards. The first single features Deap Vally’s bombastic, sludgy rock sensibilities softened a bit by Coyne and Drozd’s psychedelic tendencies, with Troy’s enchanting voice taking center stage.

The relaxed acoustic number builds up to a raucous ending with Troy chanting “It’s a motherfucker, it’s a motherfucker. Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam” before the track’s abrupt ending. It certainly piqued our curiosity as to what else this newly minted supergroup has up their sleeve.

Flaming Lips’ released their latest album King’s Mouth: Music and Songs in July, while Deep Vally’s last full-length Femejism dropped in 2016. Check out Deap Lips’ debut below.

The full Deap Lips track listing is as follows:

01 “Home Thru Hell”

02 “One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators”

03 “Shit Talkin”

04 “Hope Hell High”

05 “Motherfuckers Got To Go”

06 “Love is A Mind Control”

07 “Wandering Witches”

08 “The Pusher”

09 “Not A Natural Man”

10 “There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong”