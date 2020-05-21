Margo Price Drops Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman

Margo Price has released a special live album that will take fans back to her three-night, sold-out headlining stint at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 2018.

Entitled Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman, the record features special appearances from Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson and Jack White.

“Two years ago today I headlined at @theryman and it was something I had dreamed of since I was a little girl,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We did three nights in a row and recorded all of them. I am so excited that we are releasing it on Bandcamp today- the recordings are rough and the performances are raw, but there was a magic there and the band was on fire.”

Net profits from the first four weeks of album sales on Bandcamp will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In March, Price released a video for “Twinkle Twinkle” from the forthcoming That’s How Rumors Get Started, a follow-up to 2017’s All American Made. Her new album’s release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See photos from that 2018 performance below.

You can get your copy of Perfectly Imperfect At the Ryman here.