Following the success of her 2017 album All American Made, Margo Price is back with new music and shared her latest video, “Twinkle Twinkle.”

Directed by Matthew Siskin, the video looks like a collage of images that fly across the screen like a kaleidoscope while Margo sings in front of it all. “Twinkle Twinkle” was “inspired by a candid, backstage conversation with Marty Stuart about the tough truths of touring” and looks the illusions of success.

“Twinkle Twinkle” is the follow-up to “Stone Me,” and both tracks are off Price’s upcoming album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, which is set to release on May 8 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Before the album drops, Price will be hitting the road and joining The Head and The Heart and Chris Stapleton on select shows.

Find out when Margo Price is playing in a city near you:

March 16 – Dripping Springs, TX – Campfire Gathering

March 19 – Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX – Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

May 17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre*

May 18 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

May 20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

May 21 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

May 23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach*

May 24 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

May 26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

May 27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark MainStage Theatre*

May 28 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

May 30 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam

May 31 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*

June 7 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

June 11 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena^

June 12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

June 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

June 16 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers

June 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center^

June 19 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

June 20 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheater^

July 24 – July 26 – Vineyard Haven, MA – Beach Road Weekend

Nov. 16 – Nov. 20 – Punta Caña, DR – All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton