Adam Jones Shares Demo of Tool’s ‘Descending’

It’s been a bummer of a year so far for Tool fans. The band’s spring and summer tours have been postponed due to the coronavirus and a fan in New Zealand had the virus at one of their shows.

That doesn’t even factor in that Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer seems like it’s going to be returning and will push Tool to the backburner…for now.

But on Sunday night, Adam Jones gave Tool fans a rare 2020 treat.

In an Instagram post, Jones shared a snippet of a demo for “Descending,” which was released on last year’s Fear Inoculum.

“Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward)🤘🏽 Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title),” Jones said. “We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus.”

Check out our review of the album here.

Listen to the demo of the song and what else Jones had to say about the song below.