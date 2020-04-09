Neil Young has shared a new version of “Shut It Down.” The song originally appeared on 2019’s Colorado, which was with Crazy Horse.

“These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much. Sending the best wishes to all the health care and government workers all over the world, to all the scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our world challenged. Let’s all work together and stay positive that we will find a way. With love to all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging in the balance of nature,” Young said in a statement.

The new version, called “Shut It Down 2020,” sees teh band jamming together in a rehearsal space along with images of medical and essential workers doing their jobs as well as empty spaces where people used to congregate. Also, clips of people who weren’t listening to the quarantine concerns (like those at festivals, beaches) are shown as well.

“You have to shut the whole system down,” echoes throughout the track. Truer words, especially now, haven’t been uttered.

Young has stayed busy during the quarantine. He’s appearing on Willie Nelson’s upcoming quarantined Farm Aid along with Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Nelson’s sons, Micah and Lukas. He’s shared several Fireside Sessions from his home in Colorado and performed at a digital rally for Bernie Sanders in February.

Check out the latest offering from Young and Crazy Horse below: