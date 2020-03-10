Winter Music Conference is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, WMC explained the reasoning behind the cancellation.

“Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled,” it read.

“After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees.

“If you are a current badge holder, please stand by for direct communication with further updates.”

The event follows South-by-Southwest and Ultra Music Festival to be canceled. Coachella is in the process of moving its April dates to October in response to the outbreak.

Additionally, a number of artists including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Green Day have either canceled or postponed tour dates because of coronavirus.