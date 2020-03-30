The Weeknd Shares Three New Tracks

Following the release of his new album, After Hours, The Weeknd treated fans to a less gory treat.

He has released the deluxe version of the latest record, which includes three new tracks. “Nothing Compares” pines for love while the mid-tempo “Missed You” remembers old love. And finally, “Final Lullaby” has a melody that really is reminiscent of what you’d play a baby as they go to bed, despite the heartbreaking lyrics.

After Hours is The Weekend’s follow up to 2018’s Dear Melancholy. It has also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Listen to The Weekend’s new tracks below: