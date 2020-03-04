The Weeknd Releases After Hours Short Film

As the release of After Hours gets closer, The Weeknd has just released a short film for the record.

The film opens with the ending of his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that took place in January. And while everyone the room seems to have liked the set, The Weeknd’s face tells a different story. As he exits the venue and starts strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, you begin to see the anguish in his face. Then as he gets on the platform of Los Angeles Metro Rail, a red beam of light shines on him, prompting him to put on his big square shades.

He’s then immediately dragged by some force throughout the station until he gets to the escalator. The clip then cuts to a couple walking into an elevator where the singer is already standing in. As the doors slowly close, it already feels like something isn’t right. And all you can hear in the background is a mix of his music and snippets of screams — leading the audience to believe that he just attacked them.

The short film seems to build on what he’s done in previous videos like “Heartless” and “Breaking Lights” and looks like a precursor to what the vibe of his upcoming album will be.

After Hours drops on March 20. And due to the overwhelming demand, The Weeknd has added more dates to his 2020 tour, which you can find below.

June 12 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Aug. 31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 23 – London, UK – O2 Arena