Following the release of The After Hours and the accompanying short film, The Weeknd has slowed down and released his latest video for “In Your Eyes.”

The Anton Tammi–directed clip continues the story from the short film and opens with a butcher knife-holding Weeknd who more or less ended one person and chases the surviving woman throughout the city. And with that slow, stoic walk that we’ve seen that horror icons have portrayed on the screen.

But when you think that the young woman, played by Zaina Miuccia, won’t survive this, she comes back victorious and just as maniacal for the end. As for The Weeknd, things don’t end too well for him.

Find out his fate in the “In Your Eyes” video below:

