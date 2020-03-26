Nine Inch Nails Surprise Fans with Two New Albums

Nine Inch Nails fans have been waiting for new music for some time now. And finally, the band delivered not one, but two albums…for free!

Anybody out there?

New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts have dropped on both Nine Inch Nails’ YouTube channel and official website.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross shared a heartfelt message on NiN’s site.

“Music – whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it – has always been the thing that helped us get through anything – good or bad,” the message said. “With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

And each album has its own purpose for listeners. “Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out,” they wrote.

NiN reassured everyone that they’ll see each other again to remember to “be smart and safe and take care of each other.

“It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass,” they added.

