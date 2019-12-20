Nine Inch Nails Are Planning to Tour, Record New Music in 2020

Here’s an early Christmas present for Nine Inch Nails fans: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are gearing up to go on tour and get back into the studio to record new music in 2020, according to the December 2019/January 2020 issue of Revolver magazine, which features Reznor on the cover.

The issue doesn’t hit stands until New Year’s Eve, but a page from the cover story was posted to Reddit and the ninlivearchive Instagram account. The key line reads:

The band recently released “the definitive edition of its 2005 album With Teeth, and in 2020, Reznor and Ross plan to take the group back out on tour, as well as record new NIN music.

Another page posted to Reddit offered more details from Reznor himself: “We’re talking about doing some shows next year, maybe,” he told the magazine. “We have a template for the next Nine Inch Nails thing we want to do. I don’t want to give it away just yet, but we haven’t been able to really execute.”

That NIN would be heading back to the studio is no huge surprise; Reznor alluded to as much in his November interview with Rolling Stone. “We have plans for Nine Inch Nails stuff, but we haven’t got down to doing it because literally every minute of the day for the last several months has been working on score stuff,” said Reznor, who, with Ross, had been busy scoring HBO’s Watchmen and working on the music for the upcoming Pixar film, Soul. (And did we also mention winning a Country Music Award?) “But the plan is to do stuff, yes.”

The band, who recently received its third nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, last hit the road in 2018 for the Cold and Black and Infinite tour. The shows kicked off just days ahead of the release of Bad Witch, the third EP of a trilogy that started with 2016’s Not the Actual Events, followed by 2017’s Add Violence. Reznor, whose seminal debut Pretty Hate Machine turned 30 in October, said releasing shorter albums, as he also did with the Watchmen soundtracks, makes more sense than a lengthy album.

“I think when you drop a big chunk—a couple hours’ worth of music—on the public these days, that’s a good way to get 90 percent of it ignored,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “So breaking it up is good.”