Trent Reznor: ‘There’s a Giant Pot of Angst’ Ready to Be Turned Into Nine Inch Nails Music

Trent Reznor has dropped another tidbit about the upcoming new Nine Inch Nails tunes he’s hoping to pen with partner Atticus Ross. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Reznor revealed that he’s got ideas brewing.

“We’re both daily, we talk about how much we want to work on new Nine Inch Nails material, which I think grows when we are unable to do it, because we’re working on film stuff,” explained Reznor, who is currently working alongside Ross on scoring upcoming Pixar film Soul, and has David Fincher’s new film lined up after that. “So there’s a giant pot of angst that’s just ready to be turned into something.”

He added that while he’s “grateful” for how things are working out with his career right now, he does sometimes feel a bit overwhelmed. “There’s not a day goes by I don’t feel like, ‘Man, how the fuck am I going to do this, because I have no idea how I’m going to pull this off,'” Reznor said. “And I think as uncomfortable as that can be, it is a good space to be in. It still feels like, again, trying to move forward, trying to not get stagnant.”

Prior to the interview with Lowe, Reznor had teased that he and Ross were aiming to hit the studio again this year to record new music, and to do some shows later in 2020. “We’re talking about doing some shows next year, maybe,” he told Revolver in its December 2019/January 2020 issue. “We have a template for the next Nine Inch Nails thing we want to do. I don’t want to give it away just yet, but we haven’t been able to really execute.”

Reznor, who was recently announced as one of the six artists who will be inducted into the Rock Hall’s class of 2020, also discussed the honor with Lowe.

“I’m pretty blown away,” said Reznor, who also revealed that he found out upon returning home from the hospital after wife Mariqueen Maandig gave birth to their fifth child. “It feels nice to think that something that you really poured your life into and haven’t compromised, can be acknowledged by a pretty mainstream group.”

It was also unexpected. The Oscar winner explained, “[Ross and I] both had kind of assumed that … it’s not lack of confidence in our own material, it’s just … we’re not this and we’re not that.”

And while he was happy that Depeche Mode will also be inducted this year, Reznor was baffled that industrial pioneers Kraftwerk didn’t make it in.

“Part of my struggle with the concept of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is, what’s the barrier for entry? What’s the quantification of what deserves to be in there? I know everybody has their own opinions and that,” he said. “I read, like, Kraftwerk didn’t get in, and I’m like, ‘Look man, I voted for them.'”

The Rock Hall class of 2020—which also includes The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex—will be inducted on May 2. The event will be streamed live on HBO.