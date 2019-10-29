Trent Reznor has long been critical of the Rock and Roll of Fame. In an interview with Stereogum last fall, Reznor said he “honestly couldn’t give less of a s–t” about the fact that Nine Inch Nails weren’t nominated for induction in 2017, 2018, or 2019: “I saw somebody write something online or comment on Twitter like, ‘What could be less rock and roll than the f–kin’ Hall Of Fame.’ And that is authentically how I feel about it.”

But now, Reznor–who just received his third nomination–has changed his mind. According to an excerpt from an upcoming interview with Forbes, his experience attending the ceremony and giving the speech for The Cure’s Rock Hall induction in March played a big role.

“I get asked to do The Cure, induct them, and I love The Cure. And I wanted them to be inducted properly. I thought I could do a good job, went there,” recalled Reznor. “So I’m sitting at a table with the Radiohead guys, super nice, and I think we all kind of looked at it like, ‘This could be bulls–t.’ As we’re there, it kind of wasn’t bulls–t. We’re watching Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music get inducted, who I love, and then play. And I see a whole arena full of people into it.”

“I walk backstage cause The Cure’s gonna come up. I go out and do my thing and I’m not sure if The Cure is gonna resonate with the audience, the audience I see sitting on the floor there is mostly old industry people,” he continued. “Then I walk out to do the induction, it’s loud applause for them and it seems real. They come up and I can see that Robert Smith is happy, and the other guys in the band are all kind of freaked out.”

“It felt validating. I wanted to see them respected someplace I feel they deserve,” Reznor noted. “It ended up being a pretty cool experience and I thought, ‘All right, it doesn’t feel as bulls–t as I kind of snarkily dismissed it as.’ I don’t have any problem admitting I’ve changed my opinion about something.”

Nine Inch Nails, whose influential debut album Pretty Hate Machine recently turned 30, became eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Reznor previously received nominations for the class of 2015 and 2016.

Voting for the Rock Hall closes in January. The induction ceremony will be held May 2 in Cleveland