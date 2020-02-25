Rage Against the Machine Add More 2020 Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine have expanded their 2020 tour, adding new dates to their already long run.

There are now second shows for Glendale, Arizona, East Troy, Wisconsin, and Toronto. They have also added two more dates to their New York City stop. So fans can now catch them at Madison Square Garden from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

Aside from their festival appearances, Run the Jewels will be joining them on most of the dates as support.

And while fighting scalpers from taking all the tickets, the band was able to raise $3 million for local charities and organizations.

Ticket sales for many of the dates are now open and can be purchased here.

See Rage Against the Machine’s complete tour schedule below:

March 26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

March 28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

April 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

April /17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

April 23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

May 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

July 11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

Aug. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

Aug. 5 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

Aug. 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

Aug. 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

Sept. 6 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

Sept. 8 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

Sept. 10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

Sept. 12 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels