Rage Against the Machine Announce Reunion Tour Dates
Run the Jewels will open for them
For those hoping that Rage Against the Machine’s tour wouldn’t be limited, well, you’re in luck.
The band will play a large-scale tour that kicks off in El Paso in March, as previously reported. The proceeds from the El Paso show, along with their shows in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona, will be given to immigrant rights organizations. Proceeds from other shows will be given to other activists in other cities as well.
“Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour,” a statement from the band published in the Detroit Free Press said.
Run the Jewels will open up the dates for the reunited band.
Tickets will be available through the band’s website.
Check out the tour dates below:
March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena