For those hoping that Rage Against the Machine’s tour wouldn’t be limited, well, you’re in luck.

The band will play a large-scale tour that kicks off in El Paso in March, as previously reported. The proceeds from the El Paso show, along with their shows in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona, will be given to immigrant rights organizations. Proceeds from other shows will be given to other activists in other cities as well.

“Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour,” a statement from the band published in the Detroit Free Press said.

Run the Jewels will open up the dates for the reunited band.

Tickets will be available through the band’s website.

Check out the tour dates below:

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena