With Rage Against the Machine reunion tour tickets going on sale today, the band is worried about ticket scalpers getting in the way of fans trying to see their shows.

In response, they’ve laid out a plan, which they posted on their website and social media, to reassure their fans that they’re doing what they can to keep scalpers and broker sites from doing that.

“We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers,” RATM said in a statement, revealing that up to 50% of tickets are taken by scalpers, “and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers).”

And to keep their with their mission of charity and activism, they will be donating “100% OF THE MONEY over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organizations IN EACH CITY.”

They also plan to donate the profits from their first three concerts to immigrants’ rights organizations and will continue to support “multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.”

“WE HATE SCALPING AS MUCH AS YOU DO and will continue to try to find ways to combat it,” RATM said.

Read the band’s full statement below: