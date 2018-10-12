Former Rage the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has released a solo album, The Atlas Underground, via Sony Music Australia. The album, which includes collaborations with Steve Aoki, Marcus Mumford, Vic Mensa, Big Boi, and more, is Morello’s attempt to “forge this sonic conspiracy of these artists from wide-ranging genres who are like-minded, and then curate it into this powerful and cohesive whole,” as he told Rolling Stone.

Whether Morello succeeds in his endeavor to inspire music-genre world peace remains to be seen, but the breath of artistry represented on the album is admirable. (Also featured on the album: Killer Mike, whose latest song with Run the Jewels, “Let’s Go (The Royal We),” is featured on the Venom soundtrack). Check out Tom Morello’s new album below.